Briar Cliff Softball splits with Northwestern

Briar Cliff’s softball team went on the road Tuesday and picked up a road split in Orange City, Iowa, defeating Northwestern 4-1 in game one of a conference doubleheader and falling 2-1 in eight innings in game two. The Chargers are now 8-17 overall and 2-4 in the GPAC, while the Red Raiders now sit at 14-11 overall and 3-1 in league games.

Briar Cliff got on the scoreboard first in game one, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Summer Williams scored on a wild pitch. The score would remain 1-0 until the sixth inning when the Chargers piled on three runs to lead 4-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth. Brooke French came up with the big hit for BC, a bases-clearing double to bring home Williams, Nicole Wiles and Danielle Ishii. The Red Raiders would score once in the bottom of the sixth inning but the rally fell short as Williams tossed a complete game three-hitter in the win for the Chargers. Williams struck out two batters in her 7.0 innings of work.

The Chargers outhit the Red Raiders 7-3 in the contest with Brenna Oliver and Bailey Nichols leading the way with two hits apiece, trailed by Williams, French and Nicole Romero with one hit each. French had three RBI and Williams scored a team leading two runs.

Scoring was at a premium in game two with neither team scoring through the first four innings of play. Briar Cliff finally broke the scoring drought in the fifth inning when Mikaela Rodriguez singled and scored Oliver. Northwestern was able to push across one run in the seventh inning to force the game into extra innings and the Red Raiders came up with the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth to pick up the 2-1 win. Both teams left plenty of chances on the base paths with nine runners stranded on each side.

BC outhit Northwestern 10-6 in the loss with Ishii and French both recording three hits for the Blue and Gold, followed by Rodriguez with two hits and Oliver and Nichols both had one hit. Williams pitched the majority of the game, going 6.0 innings with two K’s and Ciara Dotzler suffered the loss in 1.0 inning pitched.

Briar Cliff is now off until next Tuesday when it will clash with No. 10 Morningside. The Mustangs will host the Chargers in a doubleheader with first pitch of game one set for 3:30 p.m.