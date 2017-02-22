Briar Cliff Softball Splits with Bethany

The Briar Cliff softball team split Wednesday’s doubleheader against Bethany with the Chargers taking game one 6-2 and the Swedes bounced back with a 17-2 victory in game two. The Cliff is now 2-4 on the season and Bethany sits at 6-6 overall.

Game one saw the Chargers take a 1-0 lead in the first inning and never gave the lead up in route to the 6-2 win. BC’s first run came in the top of the first when Summer Williams hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Brenna Oliver and the Chargers bolstered their lead to 2-0 in the second when Nicole Romero doubled to right-center to score Sydney Corcoran. Bethany would score one run in the bottom of the second to make it 2-1 but the Cliff would respond with two insurance runs in the fourth inning when Corcoran scored again, this time off a Bailey Nichols fielder’s choice and the second run was scored when Romero singled to left center to score Mikaela Rodriguez. The Chargers sealed the win in the seventh inning with Romero scoring off a Danielle Ishii single and Ishii later scored off a single by Ashley Del Alto. The Swedes scored one run in the bottom of the seventh to make the final 6-2 in favor of BC.

The Chargers outhit the Swedes 11-6 in the contest with Ishii, Corcoran and Romero all notching two hits for the Cliff. Romero paced the team in RBI with two, followed by four Chargers with one apiece and Corcoran scored twice with four players scoring once for the Cliff. Williams was the winning pitcher for BC, tossing a complete game with two strikeouts and only three walks allowed.

Game two had the Chargers get out to a quick start by scoring two runs in the top of the first inning when Ishii scored first of a single by Williams and Williams scored on a single by Corcoran. That was all the offense Briar Cliff would muster in game two however with Bethany exploding for 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning and running away for a 17-2 win. The Sweded outhit the Chargers 14-6 in the win and the Cliff was plagued by errors with six and Bethany only had one miscue.

Ishii and Williams shared the team lead in hits for the Cliff with two apiece, while Corcoran and Nichols both notched one hit. Williams and Corcoran both had one RBI with Ishii and Williams both scoring one run.

Briar Cliff will be right back in action Thursday, visiting Bethel in a doubleheader with opening pitch of game one set for 11:30 a.m.