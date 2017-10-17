Briar Cliff Softball Lands Fini

Briar Cliff softball head coach Michelle Schaper has announced the signing of Callison Fini to her 2018-18 Charger recruiting class. Fini is currently in her senior season at Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines, Iowa.

Fini has been a three-year member of the Rams softball team and has played on an All-Star Team in Colorado the past two years. Outside of athletics, Fini is involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, Church Youth Group and volunteering for Adaptive Sports Iowa. She has also been named to the honor roll at Southeast Polk.

“Callison is an experienced pitcher who has been very successful,” stated Schaper. “We are excited that has chosen to become a Charger.”

Callison is the daughter of Joel Fini and Kelli Kelderman and is looking to possibly major in biology at the Cliff.