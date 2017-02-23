Briar Cliff Softball falls twice

The Briar Cliff softball team lost both games of Thursday’s doubleheader against Bethel with the Threshers taking game one from the Chargers 11-5 and Bethel won game two by a final score of 3-1. The losses dropped Briar Cliff to 2-6 on the season, while Bethel improved to 2-5 this year.

The Chargers fell behind early in game one with the Threshers jumping out to a 4-0 lead after the bottom of the first inning. Briar Cliff slowly chipped away at the lead, scoring once in the third inning, twice in the fourth inning and the Chargers took the lead in the fifth inning with two more runs to lead 5-0 after five innings of play. However, Bethel rallied to score seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to storm back for an 11-5 lead and then held the Cliff scoreless in the seventh to preserve the win.

Bailey Nichols scored the first run of the game for the Chargers in the third inning on an error by the Threshers. Nichols then produced the next two runs for BC as well with a single in the fourth inning to plate Summer Williams and Sydney Corcoran. Ashley Del Alto drove in the game tying running in the fifth inning to score Danielle Ishii and Corcoran briefly put the Chargers ahead with a double that scored Del Alto. Bethel outhit Briar Cliff 10-6 in the contest, while the Threshers had five errors and the Chargers had one. Nichols and Del Alto both had two hits for the Chargers and Nichols also led the team in RBI with two. Five different Chargers scored in the game. Summer Williams suffered the loss for the Chargers while Rylie Scudder recorded the win for the Threshers.

Game two saw BC take an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Del Alto singled to right-center to score Ishii. Bethel would respond with two runs in the bottom of the first and added another run in the bottom of the second to take a 3-1 lead and both teams would go scoreless the rest of the way. Ciara Dotzler was tagged with the L for the Chargers, throwing a complete game and notching two strikeouts while Abbie Hutton received the W for the Threshers with two K’s as well. Both teams had plenty of scoring opportunities in the game with each squad leaving eight runners stranded on base and Bethel outhit the Cliff 8-5. Brooke French paced BC in hits with two, trailed by Ishii, Williams and Del Alto with one hit apiece.

Briar Cliff will now be off until March 3 when it competes in the Friends Tournament in Wichita, Kansas. BC will face Southwestern in its first game of the tournament at 12 p.m. on March 3.