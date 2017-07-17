Briar Cliff Softball Announces Pair of Signings

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Briar Cliff head softball coach Michelle Schaper has announced the signing of two transfer students for this upcoming season. Brooklyn Barnett and Codie Fineran will join the Chargers for the 2017-18 season.

Barnett is from Milford, Iowa where she was a five-time letter winner at Okoboji High School. As a prep, she was a multisport athlete participating in softball, volleyball, track, basketball and soccer for the Pioneers. In her senior season she earned all-conference honorable mention in volleyball and was a member of the state qualifying basketball team. Brooklyn is the daughter of Kenny Barnett and Sherri McIntire-Jones. She is planning on majoring in biology at BCU.

Fineran is also an Iowa native having played prep softball at Denison High School. She was a five-time letter winner in softball and is coming to BCU from Buena Vista. She was a three-time all-conference member playing third base, pitcher and shortstop in high school. In her senior season she was named to the All-District, All-Western Iowa and All-State teams. Codie is the daughter of Mike and Dena Fineran. She will be majoring in elementary education this fall.

“We are excited that both ladies are going to be Chargers,” stated coach Schaper. “Brooklyn and Codie will help us both on and off the field and provide leadership for our team.”