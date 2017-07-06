Briar Cliff Soccer Adds Stuckey

Briar Cliff men’s soccer coach Lewis Wilcox has announced the commitment of Fort Scott, Kansas native Sam Stuckey.

“We are excited for Sam to be joining us in the fall,” said Wilcox. “Sam comes highly recommended and we are anxious to see the impact he can have on the current team. As a freshman, we hope that Sam is able to fight for a spot in the team straight away.”

The 5-11 Stuckey, who was homeschooled, primarily plays attacking mid or forward.

Off the pitch, the son of Steve and Jennifer Stuckey is involved in Columbian Squires. He plans to major in kinesiology at the Clif