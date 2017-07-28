Briar Cliff Soccer Adds Charlestin to Staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Briar Cliff men’s soccer coach Lewis Wilcox has announced that Clark Charlestin will be assisting the team beginning this fall. Charlestin played collegiately at the NAIA level with stops at Midland University and Grand View University.

While at Midland (2012-13) he played alongside Coach Wilcox. In 2013 the he helped guide the Warriors to the GPAC Championship and an appearance in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round. Clark appeared in 35 games registering one goal from his midfield position.

At Grand View he appeared in 27 games for the Vikings. Clark was named a team captain in 2015 during his senior season.

Although he is originally from Haiti, Clark went to high school in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida at Boyd Anderson High School. While a prep he played two years with the Haitian national team, 2011-2012. He was a member of the U17 World Cup qualifying team and the U19 Caribbean Cup team for Haiti.

“We are thrilled with the addition of Clark to our staff,” stated Wilcox. “He has a positive attitude that is contagious and is one of the hardest workers I know. His passion for the game and for developing young athletes is visible and his knowledge of the GPAC and NAIA soccer will be a huge factor in pushing our team forward.”

The Chargers begin their 2017 season on August 26th when they host Presentation College at Faber Field at 3:00 p.m.