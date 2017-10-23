Briar Cliff signs Long-Term Agreement with Nike, Sports Page

SIOUX CITY, Iowa—Briar Cliff University Director of Athletics Nic Nelson is excited to announce that the Charger Athletic Department has signed a long-term apparel and footwear partnership with Nike and Sports Page Team.

“We are beyond excited to make this announcement and to partner with the industry leader,” said Nelson. “Sports Page has worked with several of our programs at Briar Cliff for several years, and we know they provide good, dependable service. Combined with Nike and the great innovation and products they offer, this gives us uniformity across our athletic department and will be a great partnership for years to come.”

The majority of the benefits of this partnership will take effect on January 1, 2018. That is when the Cliff’s student-athletes, coaches, and support staff will begin to exclusively sport Nike brand apparel and footwear. And while some sports have been wearing the swoosh for some time now, for others, there will be an allotted time of transition.

“We have worked with several programs at Briar Cliff in the past, but to have everyone on board at the University will be awesome,” said Sports Page co-owner Phil Hemming. “I have enjoyed working with Briar Cliff over the last several years and this is great step for the University and its student-athletes, coaches, and staff.”

Briar Cliff’s nearly 400 student-athletes, representing 20 intercollegiate programs have proven to excel not only in the athletic area, but also in the classroom and within the community.

“Briar Cliff has a long-standing tradition of athletic and academic excellence, so for the school to step up to the plate and deliver the student-athletes and coaches and entire campus great apparel and uniforms from Nike, I believe it will assist the University in all aspects, specifically recruiting,” Hemming added. “I am excited to be a part of this long-term partnership. We value relationships and I believe this be great for all involved.”

Sports Page, which will service the Cliff’s account, was founded 39 years ago in Iowa. Sports Page currently has four stores throughout Central Iowa (Altoona, Marshalltown, and two in Pella). Hemming has been the co-owner in Pella for 10 years.

For more information on Sports Page, go to www.sportspageteam.com.