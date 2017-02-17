Briar Cliff Men’s Volleyball loses to Missouri Baptist

The Briar Cliff men’s volleyball team rallied back from a 0-2 deficit to force a fifth set against No. 3 Missouri Baptist but the comeback attempt fell just short with the Spartans taking set five 16-14 to secure the 3-2 win. The loss dropped the Chargers to 2-7 overall and 2-6 in conference play, while the Spartans improved to 11-2 overall and 5-1 in the league.

Missouri Baptist took the first two sets of the match by scores of 25-17 and 25-21 before the Cliff began to fight back, first with a 25-23 set three victory and BC pushed to a fifth set with a thrilling 28-26 win in set four. The Chargers couldn’t complete the upset however with the Spartans outlasting them in the fifth set 16-14. MBU outhit BCU .229-.142 in the contest with the Spartans notching 64 kills and 28 errors on 157 attacks, compared to the Chargers having 52 kills and 30 errors on 155 attacks. Both teams played stellar net defense with the Cliff edging Missouri Baptist 11.0-10.0 in blocks. The Spartans were able to clinch advantages in assists (60-50), digs (57-50) and service aces (4-3).

Peyton Schirman recorded a double-double for the Chargers with a game-high 23 kills to go with 10 digs and Jacob Ewart also reached double figures in kills with 13. Enrique Barajas dished out 49 assists to go with six digs and Austin Gothier had a team-high 13 digs. David Barrett was a force at the net, notching nine blocks.

Daniel Prada was the team leader in kills for the Spartans with 16, followed by Luka Cajic with 15 and Ivan Trifunovic with 11. Kyle Foley handed out 56 assists.

Briar Cliff will next be in action on Tuesday night, heading to Sioux Center, Iowa to face Dordt. Opening serve between the Chargers and Defenders is set for 7 p.m.