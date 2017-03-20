Briar Cliff Men’s Volleyball Continues Streaks, Defeat Dordt

The Briar Cliff men’s volleyball team swept (25-19, 25-21, 25-18) Dordt this evening in the Newman Flanagan Center. The Cliff is now 7-1 in its last eight contests and is currently riding a three-game home winning streak. The Chargers are now above .500, sitting at 9-8 overall and 4-6 in the conference, while the Defenders are 1-17 overall and 0-7 in league play.

Briar Cliff earned a .181 hitting percentage with 43 kills and 22 errors on 116 attacks, compared to Dordt hitting a .037 with 27 kills and 23 errors off of 109 attempts. The Chargers earned the advantage in assists (39-22), digs (51-44) and service aces (4-1). Dordt won the statistical category of blocks (8-6).

Karson Cruz, Jacob Ewart and Nate Saksa each led the Cliff with nine kills. Peyton Schirman was the second best attacker with eight K’s. Enrique Barajas quarterbacked the offense with 38 of the team’s 39 assists. Austin Gothier was the best Charger defensively with 16 digs, while Barrett and Saksa both accounted for three blocks apiece (all assisted). Cruz created all four service aces for BC.

Alex Durbin notched seven kills to lead Dordt, trailed by Ben Tiemersma with six K’s. Tyler Postma handed out 20 assists and Mark Schussler led the defense with 18 digs. Caleb Brandsma piled up three blocks (one solo, two assisted) and had the lone service ace for DC.

Briar Cliff will now face cross-town rival Morningside. Opening serve between the Chargers and Mustangs is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Morningside on Wednesday.