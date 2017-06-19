Briar Cliff Men’s Soccer Nabs Florida Transfer

Briar Cliff men’s soccer coach Lewis Wilcox has announced the signing of transfer Jake Dube. Dube, a native of Bradenton, Fla., comes to the Cliff after stops at both Midland (Neb.) and Eckerd (Fla.).

“The addition of Jake to our program is very exciting. Jake has GPAC experience and has been a part of successful collegiate programs meaning he brings knowledge and understanding of the league. Having coached Jake previously, I know his strengths and I have every confidence he will improve this team,” said Wilcox. “As a central midfielder, Jake will offer us athleticism, leadership, aerial presence, and a solid range of passing. I expect Jake to strengthen our midfield and our team overall. Away from the field, Jake has a fantastic attitude towards not only his academics, but life in general. I look forward to the impact Jake can have on an already talented and hard working group. I think Briar Cliff is a great fit for him.”

Dube, a 6-1 midfielder, prepped at Lakewood Ranch High School and was a four-time varsity letterwinner for the Mustangs. He was one of two freshmen to make the varsity squad in his first year in the program and proceeded to start every game, sophomore year. The two-time team captain helped the Mustangs win three-straight district championships for the first time in school history. As a junior, he tallied six goals and handed out 10 assists, while earning honorable mention all-area honors and guiding the Mustangs to the school’s first-ever regional chamionship and a state final four. As a senior, he upped his totals to 14 goals and 10 assists, earning all-area and being selected to the West Coast All-Stars Flordia High School team.

Off the field, Dube was a youth group leader and was involved in TopSoccer and Environmental Club. The son of Barry Dube and Lorrie Dube plans to major in communications at the Cliff.