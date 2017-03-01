Briar Cliff Men’s and Women’s Basketball Players make All-GPAC Teams

The Briar Cliff men’s basketball team had four players named to the 2017 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Team with Erich Erdman and Bryan Forbes earning first team honors, Shane Graves was given second team recognition and Jay Wolfe secured honorable mention status. Briar Cliff head coach Nic Nelson was named the GPAC Coach of the Year for the second-straight season after guiding the Cliff to back-to-back regular season conference titles, a 26-7 overall record and a 14-4 record in league play.

Erdman, a native of Forest City, Iowa, led the Chargers in scoring this season with 18.3 points per game, ranking fourth in the GPAC. His highest-scoring performance of the season was 41 points against Northwestern, which was the second-highest total of any player in the GPAC during the season. Erdman was also stellar at the free throw line, hitting 92.6 percent of his attempts, which ranked 1st in the conference and second in the NAIA. Erdman added 84 3-pointers during the season and hit at a 43.8 percent rate while also shooting 50.0 percent from the field. He was second in assists with 102 to go with 33 steals and 88 rebounds.

Forbes, a native of Lone Tree, Iowa, was second in scoring for the Chargers this season with 17.2 ppg. Forbes paced the team in rebounding with 7.7 rebounds per game and also led the team in steals with 63 and blocks with 26. His 63 steals rank first in the GPAC and are 10th-best in the nation and his 7.7 rpg is the fourth-best average in the league. Overall, Forbes grabbed 253 rebounds to lead the conference and he was fifth in blocks. His 90 triples made ranked third in the GPAC and his 2.7 threes per game was fifth best in the conference. Forbes scored a career-high 33 points against Morningside.

Graves, a native of Sioux City, Iowa, ranked third in scoring for BC with 10.8 ppg, highlighted by a season-high 25 points against Hastings. Graves led the team in assists with 143, ranking third in the GPAC and his 4.5 assists per game was also third in the league. Graves dished out a season-high eight assists on three different occasions. Graves added 32 steals and 75 rebounds during the yare while shooting 50.4 percent from the field, 34.6 percent from beyond the arc and 73.8 percent from the free throw line.

Wolfe, a native of Creston, Iowa, was fourth in scoring for Briar Cliff with 10.6 ppg. He had a career-high 25 points against Northwestern earlier this year. Wolfe was a sniper from long range for the Chargers, hitting 47.0 of his attempts from long range with 62 triples, the best 3-point shooting percentage in the GPAC this season. His 35 steals on the year were the seventh highest in the conference and his 1.1 steals per game ranked ninth. Wolfe was second on the team in rebounding with 5.2 rpg and he was also second in blocks with nine. He also dished out 47 assists during the year.

Briar Cliff automatically qualified for the NAIA Men’s Basketball Division II National Tournament which runs March 8-14 in Point Lookout, Missouri. The Chargers will find out who they play on Wednesday night.