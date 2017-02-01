Briar Cliff Men win at home against Dordt; Women fall

The 25th-ranked Briar Cliff men’s basketball team earned its sixth-straight win and BC is 12-2 in its past 14 games after notching a 96-74 victory over Dordt at the Newman Flanagan Center. The Chargers led wire-to-wire in the contest and improved to 20-6 overall and 10-4 in the GPAC, while the Defenders dropped to 13-14 overall and 4-11 in conference play. Bryan Forbes had a monster game for the Chargers with a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds as BC shot 53.4 percent from the field, 53.6 percent from long range and 70.4 percent from the free throw line. The Cliff dropped 15 triples on Dordt, led by Forbes with five and Jay Wolfe added three long balls. Both teams had minimal turnovers with the Defenders giving the ball away 13 times and the Chargers had 11 turnovers but the Cliff turned it into a 22-7 edge in points off turnovers. Both teams secured 38 rebounds and Dordt held a slim 30-26 advantage in points in the paint. Forbes paced Briar Cliff with 25 points, followed by Wolfe with 17, Austin Lefler chipped in 14 points and Jordan Eisma dropped in 11 points. Forbes and Wolfe were also one-two in rebounding with Forbes grabbing 11 boards and Wolfe had five caroms. Erich Erdman dished out a team-high seven assists to go with nine points and Forbes also led the team in steals with three. Alex Terpstra led Dordt in scoring with 22 points, Alec Henrickson added 13 points and Andrew O’Donnell had 10 points. O’Donnell recorded a team-high seven rebounds.

Briar Cliff is now off for a week and will be back at the Newman Flanagan Center next Wednesday, hosting No. 9 Dakota Wesleyan in a top-25 matchup. The Chargers and Tigers will tipoff at 8 p.m.

The Briar Cliff women’s basketball team fell 77-67 to Dordt Wednesday evening. The Defender victory snapped a three-game winning streak on the season for the Chargers, the win also snapped an eight game winning streak in the series for BC and was Dordt’s first win in the Newman Flanagan Center since the 2007-08 season. Dordt improved to 11-15 on the season and 3-13 in conference play, while Briar Cliff slipped to 13-12 overall and 7-8 in the GPAC.

Briar Cliff’s only lead was one point with seven minutes remaining in the first quarter. Dordt scored on the next possession and built their lead up to as many as 18 points. The Chargers forced 14 turnovers and scored seven points off turnovers, while the Defenders created 16 Charger turnovers and exchanged them for 14 points. Dordt’s bench came up huge outscoring the Cliff reserves 34-26. The Defenders earned the advantage in rebounds (42-39), assists (18-10) and second chance points (8-4). The Chargers held the edge in points in the paint (36-34), fast break points (8-5) and blocks (6-3). Both teams notched eight steals in the contest.

Kailey Burke led the Cliff in scoring with 18 points, trailed by Morgan Hansen with 11 points. Kaylee Blake and Erin Grimshaw were the next most productive Chargers netting six points apiece. Burke and Hansen were the leading rebounders for BCU pulling down six boards each, while Hansen also paced the offense with four assists. Burke rejected two shots. Hansen and Taylor Vasa earned two steals in the contest.

Jamie Gesink poured in 16 points for Dordt, followed by Alissa Floen netting 10 points and Payton Harmsen adding nine. Annie Rhinesmith dished out four assists and Shae Pollema cleaned the glass with 11 rebounds. Rhinesmith created four steals to lead the Defender defense.

Briar Cliff will visit Saint Mary on Saturday. The Chargers and Flames are scheduled for a 2 p.m. tip-off.