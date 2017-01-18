Briar Cliff Men upset Northwestern; Women lose

Erich Erdman put on a scoring clinic in No. 24 Briar Cliff’s 103-77 win at No. 4 Northwestern tonight. Erdman exploded for 41 points in the game while scorching the nets on 78.9 percent shooting (15-19). Erdman was a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line and also shot 70.0 percent from long range (7-10). The win propelled the Chargers to 16-6 overall this season and 7-4 in the conference, while the Red Raiders dropped to 19-3 overall and 9-2 in league play.

Briar Cliff continued its hot shooting from 3-point land lately, hitting 18 triples on 34 attempts to give them a 3-point percentage of 52.9. In 21 games this season, the Chargers have made at least 10 threes in 15 contests, including making 60 long balls in their past four games combined. BC also shot 57.58 percent overall from the field and 90.0 percent from the charity stripe, compared to Northwestern shooting 50.0 percent from the field, 35.2 percent from beyond the arc and 60.0 percent from the free throw line. The Red Raiders outrebounded the Chargers 36-25 but the Cliff only had seven turnovers and forced 17 to five them a 17-7 edge in points off turnovers.

Erdman carried the Chargers offensively with his 41 points but Jay Wolfe also had a stellar game with 25 points. Wolfe shot 90.0 percent from the field (9-10) and sniped away from long range, hitting six of his seven attempts from distance. Shane Graves joined Erdman and Wolfe in double figures with 11 points. Wolfe was also the main rebounder for the Cliff with five and Bryan Forbes was second with four boards. Graves led BC in assists with six. Austin Lefler netted three points in the game and now sits nine shy of 1,000 for his career. Erdman’s scoring outburst was 20 points shy of the school record for most points in a game, held by Mario Galvez with 61 points in 1986.

Colton Kooima and Derek Buysse both scored 18 points for the Red Raiders but were the only two to make it to double figures for Northwestern.

Briar Cliff will be off until Monday night, when it hosts Grace at the Newman Flanagan Center at 8 p.m.

The Briar Cliff women’s basketball team suffered a 71-60 road loss at No. 25 Northwestern, Wednesday night, in Orange City, Iowa. The loss dropped the Chargers to 10-11 overall and 5-7 in conference play, while the Red Raiders improved to 15-6 overall and 7-6 in the GPAC.

Northwestern used a 50-30 advantage in points in the paint and a 50.9-37.3 edge in field goal percentage to secure the win. Briar Cliff only turned the ball over 11 times, compared to 20 giveaways by Northwester, but the Red Raiders outrebounded the Chargers 45-28 in the game and also had an edge of 19-8 in the assist department. BC’s bench outscored the Northwestern reserves 30-10 and also had a 22-10 advantage in points off turnovers.

Briar Cliff was led in scoring by Kailey Burke as she was the only Charger to reach double figures with 15 points. Erin Grimshaw was second in scoring with nine points, followed by Faith Troshynski with eight and Morgan Hansen with seven. Burke also grabbed a team-high six rebounds with Taylor Wagner right behind her with five boards. Burke also had two assists in the game.

Northwestern only had six players score in the contest but five of the six reached double-digits. Kassidy De Jong led the Red Raiders with 20 points, trailed by Darbi Gustafson with 12 points and Renee Maneman, Anna Kiel and Haley Briks all scored 10 points apiece.

Briar Cliff will be back in action on Saturday afternoon, hosting Bellevue at the Newman Flanagan Center. The Chargers and Bruins will tipoff at 4 p.m.