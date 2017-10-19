Briar Cliff Men picked to finish 3rd in GPAC; Women selected 7th

The Briar Cliff men’s basketball team was dubbed the third best team in the conference in the upcoming season as voted on by the league coaches in the 2017-18 GPAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The Chargers won the conference last season with a league record of 14-4 while going 26-8 overall and made their third-straight trip to the national tournament.

Briar Cliff received 61 points in the poll and one first place vote to land third, trailing only Northwestern and Dakota Wesleyan. The Red Raiders have been picked as the favorite to win the conference with 78 points and seven first place votes and the Tigers are second in the poll with 73 points and two first place votes. Morningside is four points behind BC with 57 points to enter the season fourth and the top five is completed by Midland with 54 points.

The Chargers will tipoff their season on October 31 against the Warriors of Waldorf in Forest City, Iowa with a 7:30 p.m.

The Briar Cliff women’s basketball team was picked to finish seventh in the 2017-18 GPAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll after the Chargers went 14-17 overall and 8-12 in conference play.

Briar Cliff received 46 points in the poll to land at seventh, one point behind Midland and its 47 points. Concordia was deemed the favorite to win the conference with 100 points and 10 first place votes, followed by Dakota Wesleyan with 90 points and one first place vote. Morningside sits third in the poll with 78 points, trailed by Northwestern with 76 points and Hastings with 65 points to round out the top five.

Briar Cliff opens the regular season on October 31 in Forest City, Iowa with a road contest against Waldorf at 5:30 p.m.