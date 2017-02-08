Briar Cliff Men beat Dakota Wesleyan; Women fall

In a battle of top 25 teams, it was the 18th-ranked Briar Cliff men’s basketball team posting a 106-80 home victory over 7th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan. The win was the seventh straight for BCU and avenged its last loss, an 87-66 at DWU on January 11. The Chargers are now 21-6 overall and 11-4 in the GPAC, while the Tigers dropped to 21-7 overall and 12-4 in conference play.

Briar Cliff sizzled the entire contest, shooting 52.1 percent from the field, 48.7 percent from beyond the arc and 84.6 percent from the free throw line. The Chargers dropped in 19 triples on 39 attempts, two three’s shy of the school record, compared to the Tigers going 7-26 from long range. BC also committed only three turnovers in the contest while forcing 10 by DWU. Dakota Wesleyan’s last lead in the contest was a one point edge with 16:33 left in the first half and Briar Cliff’s biggest advantage was 29 points with 22 seconds left in regulation.

Bryan Forbes and Erich Erdman carried the scoring load for the Chargers with the combo combining for 49 points on 15-30 shooting, including going 12-21 from 3-point land. Forbes poured in 28 points with seven long balls and Erdman added 21 points and five triples. Forbes’ performance moved him into sole possession of 10th on the all-time scoring list at BC with 1,609 career points for the Blue and Gold. The two were also the top two rebounders with Forbes grabbing seven rebounds and Erdman had six boards. Jay Wolfe was third in scoring with 11 points to go with four assists, followed by Jordan Eisma and Blake Wiltgen with 10 points apiece. Shane Graves and Erdman shared the team lead in assists with five helpers each. Forbes paced the team in blocks with two and steals with three.

Ty Hoglund was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 23 points, Jordan Spicer added 20 and Tate Martin chipped in 11 points. Trae Vandeberg had a team-high eight rebounds to go with seven points.

Briar Cliff will be at home again on Saturday afternoon, hosting Concordia on Senior Day and Hall of Fame Weekend at the Newman Flanagan Center. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m.

The Briar Cliff women’s basketball team fell 83-65 to No. 12 Dakota Wesleyan this evening in the Newman Flanagan Center. The Tigers outrebounded the Chargers 48-24 in the contest. The loss drops BCU to 14-13 overall and 8-9 in the GPAC, while DWU moves to 22-4 and 13-4 in the conference.

There were three lead changes in the game and the score was tied on five occasions. Briar Cliff last led in the third quarter and Dakota Wesleyan built their lead up to as many as 18 points. The Tigers forced 19 Charger turnovers and scored 27 points off of turnovers, while Briar Cliff forced 24 Dakota Wesleyan turnovers and converted the turnovers into 13 points. The Tigers secured the victory outrebounding the Chargers 48-24 and outscoring the Chargers in the paint 38-30. Dakota Wesleyan’s bench came up huge outscoring Briar Cliff’s reserves 33-24. The Tigers also earned the advantage in assists (21-8) and second chance points (14-2). Briar Cliff rejected three shots, compared to Dakota Wesleyan with one block. Both teams accounted for 10 steals in the contest.

Kailey Burke led the Cliff with 14 points, followed by Taylor Wagner with 12. Julie Targy and Erin Grimshaw were third and fourth in scoring each netting seven points. Morgan Hansen dished out three assists, while Hansen, Grimshaw and Rachel Knutson-Kobold each pulled down four boards. Wagner led the defense with three steals.

Ashley Bray led DWU with 20 points, trailed by Sarah Carr with 16, Kyedi Cheeseman netted 14 and Erica Herrold added 13. Rylie Osthus paced the offense with seven assists and Amber Bray cleaned the glass with 11 rebounds.

Briar Cliff will now turn their attention to No. 2 Concordia. The Chargers and Bulldogs are scheduled for a 2 p.m. tip-off at the Newman Flanagan Center on Saturday.