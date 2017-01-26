Briar Cliff Men and Women win on road

After trailing 34-26 at the half, the Briar Cliff women’s basketball team used a 21-10 third quarter advantage to rally back and defeat Mount Marty by a final score of 63-59. The win propelled the Chargers to 12-11 overall and 6-7 in conference play, while the Lancers dropped to 10-13 overall and 5-9 in the GPAC.

Briar Cliff used 32 turnovers by Mount Marty, while having only 15 miscues of its own, to hold a 31-8 advantage in points off turnovers. The Charger bench also outscored the Lancers second unit 28-11. BC shot 36.8 percent from the field in the win, 27.8 percent from long range and 61.5 percent from the free throw line. Comparatively, MMC shot 43.2 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from beyond the arc and 56.5 percent from the charity stripe. The Chargers were also able to overcome a 38-27 deficit in rebounding.

The Cliff got plenty of production from multiple players with 10 Chargers finding their way into the scoring column and only two in double figures. Kailey Burke led the team with 12 points, followed by Johanna Vaske with 11. Erin Grimshaw and Taylor Wagner both poured in nine epoints, while Alyssa Carley and Morgan Hansen added seven points apiece. Hansen was the team’s leading rebounder with eight and Wagner paced all players with five steals.

Sammy Kasowski was the leading scorer for Mount Marty with 16 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. Ali Kuca and Logan Wagner both scored 11 points for the Lancers.

Briar Cliff will return to the Newman Flanagan Center on Saturday afternoon, hosting Midland in a 2 p.m. contest.