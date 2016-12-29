Briar Cliff men and women win in first round of Mustang Holiday Classic

The Briar Cliff men’s basketball team outlasted Ottawa 76-71 Thursday afternoon at the Holiday Classic. Briar Cliff controlled the first half and led 40-31 at the break. Ottawa came out firing in the second half and pulled within three with 1:26 to go. The Chargers converted five free throws out of eight attempts in the final minute to secure the victory. Briar Cliff improved to 12-4 on the season, while Ottawa fell to 6-8.

Ottawa’s comeback was in large part to controlling the paint outscoring Briar Cliff 28-22 down low and the glass outrebounding BCU 39-35. The Charger bench played a huge part in the contest outscoring the Brave reserves 36-14. Briar Cliff earned statistical advantages in assists (13-12) and steals (12-9). The Chargers shot 39.0 percent from the field, 30.3 percent from downtown and 76.9 percent from the charity stripe, while the Braves hit 42.4 percent from the floor, 34.8 percent from distance and 76.5 percent from free throw land.

Jackson Lamb scorched the nets pouring in 19 points and going five for seven from downtown. Erich Erdman was the next most productive scorer netting 15 points and Austin Lefler piled up 12 points. Bryan Forbes was the only other Charger hitting double digits with 10 points, while going six for eight from the charity stripe. Forbes notched a double-double also pulling down a team-high 10 boards. Shane Graves paced the offense with seven assists and Forbes created a team-leading three steals.

Logan Bullinger was the top scorer in the contest throwing down 21 points. Hollis Mitchell and Titus Rice were the only other Braves in double digits scoring 13 points and 11 points respectively. Bullinger led the Braves with five rebounds, while also creating three assists. Kameron Lindsay notched three steals to lead the Ottawa defense.

Briar Cliff will battle Jamestown on Friday for day two of the Holiday Classic. The Chargers and Jimmies are set for a 3 p.m. tip-off at Morningside College.