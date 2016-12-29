Briar Cliff men and women win in first round of Mustang Holiday Classic

The Briar Cliff men’s basketball team outlasted Ottawa 76-71 Thursday afternoon at the Holiday Classic. Briar Cliff controlled the first half and led 40-31 at the break. Ottawa came out firing in the second half and pulled within three with 1:26 to go. The Chargers converted five free throws out of eight attempts in the final minute to secure the victory. Briar Cliff improved to 12-4 on the season, while Ottawa fell to 6-8.
Ottawa’s comeback was in large part to controlling the paint outscoring Briar Cliff 28-22 down low and the glass outrebounding BCU 39-35. The Charger bench played a huge part in the contest outscoring the Brave reserves 36-14. Briar Cliff earned statistical advantages in assists (13-12) and steals (12-9). The Chargers shot 39.0 percent from the field, 30.3 percent from downtown and 76.9 percent from the charity stripe, while the Braves hit 42.4 percent from the floor, 34.8 percent from distance and 76.5 percent from free throw land.
Jackson Lamb scorched the nets pouring in 19 points and going five for seven from downtown. Erich Erdman was the next most productive scorer netting 15 points and Austin Lefler piled up 12 points. Bryan Forbes was the only other Charger hitting double digits with 10 points, while going six for eight from the charity stripe. Forbes notched a double-double also pulling down a team-high 10 boards. Shane Graves paced the offense with seven assists and Forbes created a team-leading three steals.
Logan Bullinger was the top scorer in the contest throwing down 21 points. Hollis Mitchell and Titus Rice were the only other Braves in double digits scoring 13 points and 11 points respectively. Bullinger led the Braves with five rebounds, while also creating three assists. Kameron Lindsay notched three steals to lead the Ottawa defense.
Briar Cliff will battle Jamestown on Friday for day two of the Holiday Classic. The Chargers and Jimmies are set for a 3 p.m. tip-off at Morningside College.
The Briar Cliff women’s basketball team recorded an 87-54 win over Haskell Indian Nations Thursday afternoon at day one of the Holiday Classic. The victory moved the Chargers to 8-7 overall, while the Indians slipped to 7-10 on the season.
Briar Cliff dominated the contest and led the entire way. The Chargers controlled the paint holding a 42-26 advantage over the Indians down low. Briar Cliff forced 30 Haskell turnovers and turned them into 33 points, while the Indians forced 19 Charger turnovers and exchanged them for 19 points. The Cliff controlled the contest with advantages in rebounds (44-26), assists (22-16), steals (24-13) and blocks (3-1). The Chargers hit 45.6 percent from the floor, 28.1 percent from downtown and 57.1 percent at the charity stripe, while the Indians shot 47.4 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from distance and 80.0 percent from the free throw line. The BCU bench also outscored the HINU reserves 32-27.
The Chargers spread the ball around with 13 players scoring in the contest and four hitting double digits. Kailey Burke scorched the nets with 19 points, followed by Alyssa Carley pouring in 12 points. Morgan Hansen and Kaylee Blake each netted 10 points in the contest. Blake ran the offense producing six assists, while Burke helped pace the offense with five assists. Blake and Annie Dewberry cleaned the glass both with seven boards. Blake and Hansen each created four steals. Blake, Rachel Knutson-Kobold and Julie Targy all had a block in the contest.
Justina Coriz was the most productive Indian with 14 points. Kortney Meat was the only other player for Haskell hitting double digits with 10 points. Meat ran the offense piling up a team-high five assists. Cerissa Honena-Reyes pulled down five rebounds and Coriz notched five steals.
Briar Cliff will return to action Friday facing No. 10 Jamestown. The Chargers and Jimmies are scheduled for a 1 p.m. tip-off at the Holiday Classic at Morningside.