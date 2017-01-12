Briar Cliff Men and Women lose at Dakota Wesleyan

The 24th ranked Briar Cliff men’s basketball team suffered an 87-66 loss at the hands of 13th ranked Dakota Wesleyan Wednesday night in Mitchell, South Dakota. The Chargers slid to 14-6 overall on the season and 5-4 in conference play, while the Tigers moved to 16-5 overall and 7-2 in the GPAC.

The Chargers broke out to fast start, leading by nine points just over three minutes into the game but the Tigers stormed back thanks to efficient scoring for the blowout win. Dakota Wesleyan owned the paint 46-18 and also won the rebounding battle 39-30. The Tigers shot 51.6 percent from the field, 40.9 percent from beyond the arc and 80.0 percent from the free throw line, compared to the Chargers shooting 33.8 percent from the field, 30.0 percent from long range and 76.5 percent from the stripe. Both teams only had nine turnovers in the game and both squads hit nine threes. The Charger bench outscored the Tigers reserves 21-4.

Bryan Forbes led the Cliff in scoring with 13 points and also had a team leading seven rebounds. Shane Graves and Jay Wolfe both added 10 points with Graves handing out four assists. Wolfe and Jackson Lamb both secured six rebounds and Forbes and Austin Lefler had two steals apiece.

Ty Hoglund led all scorers with 29 points and Jason Spicer nearly had a double-double for DWU with 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Tate Martin dished out 11 assists and Trae Vandeberg scored 14 points.

Briar Cliff will be back in action on Saturday, hosting Doane at 4 p.m. at the Newman Flanagan Center.

Morgan Hansen became the 33rd player in Briar Cliff women’s basketball history to notch 1,000 career points and moved to 1,013 career points after scoring 14 points against No. 9 Dakota Wesleyan but it wasn’t enough as the Chargers fell to the Tigers 69-58. The loss dropped BCU to 9-10 overall on the year and 4-6 in the GPAC, while DWU improved to 16-2 overall and 7-2 in league play.

Briar Cliff led early in the game but Dakota Wesleyan held a 39-25 lead at intermission. The Chargers cut that deficit to only three points heading into the fourth quarter at 51-48 but the Tigers won the fourth quarter 18-10 to secure the 69-58 victory. Dakota Wesleyan used a 37-24 rebounding advantage and an 18-10 edge in free throws to earn the win, while Briar Cliff won the turnover battle 29-19. Both teams had strong performances from their benches with the Chargers reserves edging the Tigers’ bench 27-25 and Dakota Wesleyan held the edge in points in the paint 24-20.

Hansen’s 14 points was a team-high for the Cliff and Kailey Burke was also in double figures with 10 points. Kaylee Blake had nine points to go with her team leading six rebounds. Hansen and Julie Targy both pulled down four boards and Alyssa Carley led the team in assists with three. Rachel Knutson-Kobold paced BC in steals with four.

Rylie Osthus and Erica Herrold both poured in 14 points for Dakota Wesleyan, followed by Sarah Carr with 12 points and Ashley Bray posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Briar Cliff will host Doane at the Newman Flanagan Center on Saturday afternoon. The Chargers and Tigers will tipoff at 2 p.m.