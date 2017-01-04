Briar Cliff Men and Women lose at Concordia

The Briar Cliff men’s basketball team was dealt an 87-79 loss by Concordia Wednesday night in Seward, snapping a five-game winning streak by BC. The Chargers slipped to 13-5 overall and 4-3 in league play with the loss, while the Bulldogs moved to 10-6 overall and 3-5 in the GPAC.

The game saw the lead change hands 12 times and featured nine ties, including a 79-79 tie with 2:46 remaining in regulation before Concordia closed the game out on an 8-0 run to grab the 87-79 victory. Briar Cliff’s bench outscored Concordia’s 28-20 but the Bulldogs outmuscled the Chargers inside, with a 50-30 edge in points in the paint. Concordia also controlled the class with a 42-24 advantage in rebounding, while both teams took care of the ball with the Chargers committing only eight turnovers and the Bulldogs gave the ball away 13 times.

Briar Cliff shot 45.2 percent from the field, 36.7 percent from 3-point land and 75.0 percent from the free throw line and Concordia shot 54.2 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from downtown and 73.9 percent from the stripe.

Erich Erdman paced BC in scoring with 20 points, trailed by Austin Lefler with 13, Bryan Forbes added 12 points and Jackson Lamb chipped in 11 points. Forbes was the team’s leading rebounder with six and Jordan Comstock was next with four boards. Shane Graves dished out a game-high eight assists and Forbes and Lefler both notched two steals. Lefler and Lamb both connected on three triples apiece.

Chandler Folkerts was a force for the Bulldogs with 29 points on 10-12 shooting and was 9-11 from the free throw line. Eli Ziegler threw in 21 points and Tanner Shuck was also in double figures with 11 points.

Briar Cliff will return to the Newman Flanagan Center on Saturday afternoon, hosting Morningside. The Chargers and Mustangs are slated to tipoff at 4 p.m.

The Briar Cliff women’s basketball team suffered an 86-63 loss to No. 2 Concordia in Seward Wednesday night after the Chargers turned the ball of 32 times and the Bulldogs converted

those giveaways into 36 points. The loss dropped the Cliff to 9-8 overall and 4-4 in conference play, while Concordia improved to 16-1 overall and improved to a perfect 9-0 in the GPAC.

Concordia won the battle in the paint with a 36-26 edge in points in the paint and the Bulldogs also held advantages in bench points (35-26), second chance points (24-13), points off turnovers (36-21) and rebounding (46-37). Briar Cliff shot 33.9 percent from the field, 18.2 percent from beyond the arc and 87.5 percent from the free throw line, compared to Concordia shooting 39.5 percent from the field, 25.6 percent from long range and 80.0 percent from the stripe.

Three Chargers reached double figures with Kaylee Blake leading the way with 12 points, followed by Kailey Burke and Erin Grimshaw with 10 points apiece. Annie Dewberry and Taylor Wagner both scored eight points and Morgan Hansen dropped in six points, putting her seven points shy of 1,000 for her career. Blake was also the team’s leading rebounder with eight boards and Burke was second with six rebounds. Alyssa Carley handed out three assists and also had a team-high three steals.

Dani Andersen was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 17, Quinn Wragge added 12 points and Shelby Quinn was third in scoring with 11 points.

Briar Cliff will be at home on Saturday afternoon, hosting Morningside in a crosstown-showdown. The Chargers will tipoff against the 12th-ranked Mustangs at 2 p.m.