Briar Cliff Men and Women earn season opening wins at Waldorf

The Briar Cliff men’s basketball team, ranked 18th in the nation, gave new head coach Mark Svagera the W in his first career game as the lead man with a 94-78 road victory at Waldorf in Forest City, Iowa. The Chargers are 1-0 this season, while the Warriors dropped to 1-1 on the year.

Briar Cliff cruised to the 16 point victory thanks in large part to a monstrous first half, outscoring Waldorf 53-29 before intermission. The Chargers had plenty of treats on Halloween with 14 triples in the game, including sinking 10 in the first half. BC shot 46.9 percent from the field, 42.4 percent from long range and 74.1 percent from the free throw line, while the Warrior shot 42.1 percent from the field, 45.0 percent from beyond the arc and 75.0 percent from the stripe. The Chargers also won the rebounding battle 36-28 with a 16-9 edge in offensive rebounds. Waldorf did win the turnover margin at +2 with 14 and the Chargers gave the ball away 16 times.

“Tonight was a good win on the road to kickoff the season,” remarked coach Svagera. “We got contributions from numerous guys. I was really happy with the level we competed at the entire contest.”

Fourteen Chargers played in the game with Jay Wolfe leading the way for the Blue and Gold with a career-high 33 points and a near double-double with a team-high nine rebounds. Wolfe was efficient from the field, shooting 11-17 and going 5-9 from three-point land and 6-7 from the charity stripe. Jackson Lamb also made his way into double figures with 19 points, dropping in four triples. Blake Wiltgen and Josh Belling were next in scoring for the Cliff with eight points apiece. Wolfe did it all for the Chargers as he also paced the team in assists with three helpers.

Waldorf had four players score in double digits with Kaden Verdin netting 22 points, Brian Smith had 13 points and Brady Kuchinka and Joseph Glover both had 10 points.

Briar Cliff will be on the road again on Saturday, heading to Mayville, North Dakota to clash with Mayville State. Opening tip between the Chargers and Comets is set for 5 p.m.

The Briar Cliff women’s basketball team began its season with a 75-57 win at Waldorf tonight with the Chargers starting the season 1-0, while the Warriors are 1-2 on the year. Waldorf had stat issues during the game and won’t be able to send complete stats until sometime tomorrow. Please check bcuchargers.com for a full game breakdown on Wednesday.

Abby Heston led the Chargers with 25 points in the contest, including dropping in two three-pointers. Alyssa Carley added 13 points for the Chargers with three long balls and Taylor Vasa was also in double figures with 10 points.