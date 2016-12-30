Briar Cliff men and women down Jamestown

The Briar Cliff men’s basketball team was back in action at the Holiday Tournament, hosted by Morningside, clashing with Jamestown in a future conference matchup. The Chargers defeated the Jimmies 79-70 as BC sank 11 triples in the win to move to 13-4 on the season, while Jamestown dropped to 8-9 overall. The win was the Cliff’s fifth-straight victory.

The Chargers only turned the ball over 10 times in the game and forced 14 giveaways by the Jimmies to give both teams 16 points off turnovers. Jamestown outrebounded Briar Cliff 45-37 but an 11-8 edge in 3-pointers made and a 16-10 advantage in free throws made were the difference for the Chargers. BC shot 44.1 percent from the field, 34.4 percent from long range and 69.6 percent from the charity stripe and held Jamestown to 39.4 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from 3-point land and 66.7 percent from the free throw line.

All nine Chargers that played in the game made their way into the scoring column, led by Erich Erdman with 15 points. Shane Graves and Blake Wiltgen both poured in 14 points and Bryan Forbes posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards. Wiltgen and Jackson Lamb both dropped in three triples, followed by Erdman and Forbes with two long balls and Jay Wolfe had one triple. Graves and Erdman both dished out four assists and Wolfe led the Cliff in steals with three.

Jacob Havron was the only player for Jamestown in double-digits with 13 points and five Jimmies scored nine points. Kiwane Crowder led the team with nine rebounds.

Briar Cliff will return to GPAC action on Wednesday night, visiting Concordia with tipoff set for 8 p.m. in Seward, Nebraska.

The Briar Cliff women’s basketball team defeated the 10th ranked Jimmies of Jamestown with a 70-66 victory on day two of the Holiday Classic, hosted by Morningside. The Chargers improved to 9-7 overall on the season with the win, while the loss dropped the Jimmies to 10-4.

Briar Cliff used a strong performance from its bench with a 36-7 advantage over Jamestown’s reserves to win a close game throughout with 11 lead changes and five ties, with neither team ever leading by more than eight points. The Chargers shot 49.1 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from long range and 57.1 percent from the free throw line, compared to the Jimmies shooting 37.3 percent from the field, 25.9 percent from beyond the arc and 50.0 percent from the stripe. BC also held the edge in points in the paint (42-32) and second chance points (19-16). Jamestown had a 40-38 advantage in rebounding and a 26-22 edge in the turnover battle.

Eleven Chargers scored in the contest with Kaylee Blake, Morgan Hansen and Taylor Wagner all netting 10 points for the Cliff. Erin Grimshaw added nine points and Kailey Burke was fifth in scoring with seven points. Hansen and Burke both grabbed five rebounds for BC and Hansen had team-highs in assists (4) and steals (3).

Bryn Woodside was the leading scorer for Jamestown with 19 points, Taylor Hammer added 18 points and McKayla Orr chipped in 13 points. Hammer had a double-double with 15 rebounds to go with her 18 points.

Briar Cliff will face another top-10 foe on Wednesday, visiting No. 2 Concordia with a 6 p.m. tipoff in Seward, Nebraska.