Briar Cliff Men advance to GPAC Tournament Semis; Women lose

The Briar Cliff men’s basketball team notched its 11th-straight win and moved on to the GPAC Semifinals with a 96-79 win over Dordt Wednesday night at the Newman Flanagan Center. The top seeded Chargers improved to 25-6 overall with the win, while the eighth seeded Defenders end their season with a record of 14-17.

The game was close early with the lead changing hands five times but Briar Cliff took command late in the first half, leading 56-34 at the break and the Chargers coasted in the second half, leading by as much as 27 points on their way to the 96-79 win. The Cliff shot a scorching 59.3 percent from the field in the matchup to go along with a 41.2 percentage from three-point land and a 70.4 percentage from the charity stripe. Comparatively, Dordt shot 46.6 percent from the field, 29.2 percent from beyond the arc and 78.3 percent from the free throw line. The Defenders outrebounded the Chargers 32-27 but the Cliff only had nine turnovers while forcing 15 by Dordt. BC relentlessly attacked the hoop for a 50-38 edge in points in the paint and marched to the free throw line, converting 19 of 27 attempts.

Shane Graves posted nine points to go with eight assists and his eight assists tied him for the all-time mark at BC with Jeff Donaldson in career assists with 459 and his next helper will move him into sole possession of the record. Five Chargers made their way into double figures in the scorebook with Erich Erdman and Bryan Forbes both pouring in 17 points, Jay Wolfe and Jordan Eisma netted 14 apiece and Blake Wiltgen added 10 points off the Cliff bench. Wolfe was the team’s leading rebounder with seven and Forbes grabbed six boards. Erdman dished out five assists and Graves had a team-high two steals.

Dordt was led in scoring by Alec Henrickson with 17 points, Andrew O’Donnell added 13 points and Alex Terpstra chipped in 11 points.

Briar Cliff will now face Morningside in the GPAC semifinals on Saturday afternoon. The Chargers and Mustangs will tipoff at 3 p.m. from the Newman Flanagan Center.

The Briar Cliff women’s basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday night with a 94-60 loss at No. 9 Dakota Wesleyan in the quarterfinals of the GPAC tournament. The loss dropped the Chargers to 14-17 on the year, while the Tigers improved to 25-5 overall and advance to the conference semifinals.

Dakota Wesleyan put the Cliff in a hole early, leading 26-8 at the end of the first quarter with the Tigers shooting 55.6 percent from the field in the opening frame, compared to the Chargers shooting 23.5 percent from the field in the opening quarter. DWU led the entire game, shooting 60.3 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from long range and 66.7 percent from the free throw line, while BCU shot 35.9 percent from the field, 25.0 percent from beyond the arc and 75.0 percent from the stripe. The Chargers only committed seven turnovers in the game but the Tigers held a 40-15 advantage in rebounding.

Kailey Burke and Erin Grimshaw were the two leading scorers for Briar Cliff with 10 points apiece. Rahcel Knutson-Kobold added nine points and Taylor Vasa and Faith Troshynski both chipped in six points. Grimshaw and Taylor Wagner each snatched three rebounds for BCU and Alyssa Carley had a team-high three assists. Morgan Hansen led the Cliff in steals with two.

Ashley Bray paced the Tigers with 21 points, trailed by Kristin Sabers with 15, Rylie Osthus with 11 and Erica Herrold with 10.