Briar Cliff Inks Kotelawala

Charger men’s track and field head coach Nate Treinen has announced the addition of Alexander Kotelawala to his 2017-18 Briar Cliff recruiting class. Kotelawala, a native of Iver, United Kingdom, is currently completing education at Reading Blue Coat School.

Kotelawala competes in the 100, 200 and 400 meters. His best time in the 100 meters is 11.15 seconds, he ran a 22.44 second 200 and his best 400-meter time is 50.33 seconds.

Outside of track, Kotelawala is a House Prefect at Reading Blue Coat School and plays in rugby, soccer and cricket.

Alexander is the son of Peter Khan and Harsha Kotelawala. He plans on majoring in political science.