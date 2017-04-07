Briar Cliff Inks Heston

Briar Cliff women’s basketball head coach Mike Power announced the addition of Abigail Heston to his 2017-18 Charger recruiting class. Heston is currently completing her senior year at Ankeny Centennial High School in Ankeny, Iowa.

Heston is a nine-time letterwinner for the Jaguars with three letters in both basketball and golf, two in cross country and one in soccer. Heston shot 65.4 percent from the charity stripe this season and 33.3 percent from the field. She also created 51 assists as a senior. Heston helped Ankeny Centennial to their first state championship as a junior and was named all-state while going 61.1 percent from the field, 66.7 percent from distance and 57.1 percent from the free throw line. Heston earned an academic letter all four years of high school.

“Abby is a terrific get for our program. We were trying to find a true point guard and we did that with Abby. She was a key part of her state championship her junior year,” remarked Coach Power. “We love the fact she plays in the CIML and plays against the best every game. That competition will get her ready for our conference. Her basketball IQ is off the charts and we wanted to find someone who can create and get the ball to scorers and Abby is a perfect fit for that. We are so excited for her to be a Charger.”

Abigail is the daughter of Mark and Jill Heston and plans on majoring in pre-engineering