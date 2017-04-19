Briar Cliff Inks Corder

Briar Cliff football head coach Dennis Wagner and track and field head coach Nate Treinen announced the signing of Jared Corder to their 2017-18 Charger recruiting classes. Corder, a native of Greenfield, Iowa, is currently completing his senior year at Nodaway Valley High School.

Corder is an eight-time letterwinner for the Wolverines with four in football and four in track. He was named first team wide receiver as a senior and first team cornerback as a junior. Corder finished second in the 800 meters at the state meet as a junior, placed seventh in the 1,600 meters and third in the 800 meters at state as a sophomore and qualified for state as a freshman.

Outside of athletics, Corder is a member of the National Honor Society, the honor roll and enjoys doing community service.

“Jared is a very talented runner,” stated assistant track and field coach Reggie Miller. “We are very pleased and excited to have him join our mid-distance squad next year.”

Jared is the son of Jason and Angie Williams and plans on majoring in computer science.