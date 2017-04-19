class="post-template-default single single-post postid-230061 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY bcuchargers.com | April 19, 2017
Briar Cliff Inks Corder

Briar Cliff football head coach Dennis Wagner and track and field head coach Nate Treinen announced the signing of Jared Corder to their 2017-18 Charger recruiting classes. Corder, a native of Greenfield, Iowa, is currently completing his senior year at Nodaway Valley High School.

Corder is an eight-time letterwinner for the Wolverines with four in football and four in track. He was named first team wide receiver as a senior and first team cornerback as a junior. Corder finished second in the 800 meters at the state meet as a junior, placed seventh in the 1,600 meters and third in the 800 meters at state as a sophomore and qualified for state as a freshman.

Outside of athletics, Corder is a member of the National Honor Society, the honor roll and enjoys doing community service.

“Jared is a very talented runner,” stated assistant track and field coach Reggie Miller. “We are very pleased and excited to have him join our mid-distance squad next year.”

Jared is the son of Jason and Angie Williams and plans on majoring in computer science.

