This year’s Briar Cliff Youth Football Camps, which were scheduled for July 24-25 and July 27-28 for youth entering grades five through eight, have been cancelled due to low numbers. The program does intend to hold the camp in the summer of 2018. The Cliff will open its 2017 season, Aug. 26, at Waldorf. Its home-opener will be Sept. 9, vs. Dakota State.