Briar Cliff Football signs Ross

Briar Cliff head football coach Dennis Wagner announced the signing of Ryan Ross to his 2017-18 Charger recruiting class. Ross is currently completing his senior season at Sioux City North High School.

Ross is a five-time letterwinner for the Stars with three letters in football and two in basketball. He was named all-district in football this season and notched honorable mention all-district honors as a junior.

Outside of football, Ross was named the Most Improved Player in baseball as a sophomore. Ross enjoys spending his time helping the Special Olympic Basketball program and worked with the Future Star football camps. He was on the honor roll all four years of high school and earned the title of Student of the Month on two occasions.

Ryan is the son for Ron and Daylene Ross and plans to major in accounting/business at Briar Cliff.