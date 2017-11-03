Briar Cliff falls to Saint Xavier

In a neutral game played at Morningside, the Briar Cliff women’s basketball team suffered an 80-69 loss to No. 2 Saint Xavier on Friday. The Chargers are now 1-1 overall this season while the Cougars are 1-0 with the season opening win.

Briar Cliff led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter and trailed by only three points (39-36) at the half but a big third quarter by Saint Xavier put the Cougars up 66-53 heading into the fourth. The Chargers outscored the Cougars 16-14 in the final frame but it wasn’t enough as SXU held on for the 80-69 win. The Cliff shot 41.4 percent from the field, 35.3 percent from long range and 75.0 percent from the free throw line, compared to Saint Xavier shooting 47.5 percent from the field, 16.7 from beyond the arc and 73.3 percent from the stripe. The Cougars outrebounded the Chargers 37-31 and also had a 11-16 edge in turnovers, while BC’s bench outscored Saint Xavier’s 25-15.

Four Chargers made their way into double-digits in the scoring column with Logan Ehlers and Alyssa Carley both dropping in 15 points, Taylor Wagner added 14 and Abby Heston chipped in 10 points. Ehlers also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, followed by Johanna Vaske with five boards. Ehlers went 9-11 at the charity stripe and also paced the team in blocks with two. Heston handed out two assists and Wagner notched two steals.

Kara Krolicki was a scoring machine for the Cougars, netting 31 points on 12-21 shooting. Brittany Collins secured a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds and Sidney Lovitsch was third in scoring with eight points.

Briar Cliff will play at Morningside again tomorrow and will face a second-straight top 25 opponent in No. 23 Olivet Nazarene. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.