Briar Cliff falls to Dordt in Doubleheader

The Briar Cliff softball team dropped both games of Monday afternoon’s doubleheader against the Defenders at Bishop Mueller Field. Dordt took game one 10-1 in six innings and won game two 7-4. The Chargers are now 8-29 overall and 2-16 in conference play, while the Defenders improve to 18-17 and 11-7 in league games.

Briar Cliff led 1-0 after the first inning of game one with the Chargers crossing the plate once in the bottom of the first inning. Ashley Del Alto drove in the run with a single to center field to bring home Danielle Ishii. Dordt would take control of the game in the third inning with two runs to lead 2-1 and the Defenders piled on four more runs in the fourth inning to lead 6-1. Dordt posted four more runs in the top of the sixth and then held BC scoreless in the bottom of the sixth for the 10-1 six-inning win. The Chargers were outhit 10-6 in the game and the Cliff committed two errors, compared to one by Dordt.

Gemma Perez led Briar Cliff at the dish with two hits and was followed by Ishii, Del Alto, Bailey Nichols and Elise Berg with one hit apiece. Del Alto had one RBI and Ishii scored one run. Summer Williams, Claire Fischer and Ciara Dotzler all pitched for BC with Williams suffering the loss in 3.1 innings pitched with two K’s.

The Defenders opened up game two with a 5-0 lead after scoring four runs in the second inning and adding another score in the third. The Chargers created their first score in the fourth inning when Brooke French singled to deep-right center to score Nicole Wiles. Briar Cliff clawed back into the game with a three-run fifth inning to bring the score to 5-4 going into the sixth. During the fifth inning, Williams doubled to score Ishii, Del Alto singled to drive home Berg and Mikaela Rodriguez singled to score Williams. The Defenders found the scoreboard twice in the sixth inning and both teams went scoreless in the seventh to bring the final tally to 7-4. Dordt edged the Cliff 10-9 in hits. The Chargers had four errors in the contest, compared to the Defenders with two mistakes.

Rodriguez created two hits, followed by Ishii, Berg, Williams, Del Alto, French, Bailee Meyer and Nicole Romero each with a hit. Williams, Del Alto, Rodriguez and French each earned a RBI, while Ishii, Berg, Williams and Wiles all scored. Dotzler suffered the pitching loss, surrendering seven hits and four runs (two earned) in 6.0 innings of play to go with two strikeouts.

Briar Cliff will conclude its season on Saturday with Senior Day at Bishop Mueller Field against Doane. Game one of the doubleheader between the Chargers and Tigers is slated for 1 p.m.