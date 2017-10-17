Briar Cliff Falls at Northwestern

The Briar Cliff women’s volleyball team suffered a 3-1 loss at No. 3 Northwestern Tuesday night after BC won the first set 25-20 before Northwestern rattled off three-straight set wins by scores of 22-25, 20-25 and 20-25. The loss dropped the Chargers to 16-6 overall and 6-6 in the GPAC, while the Red Raiders improved to 23-2 overall this year and 10-1 in the conference.

Briar Cliff hit .240 in the first set with 11 kills and only five errors but finished the match hitting .162 with 44 kills and 25 errors. Comparatively, Northwestern hit .161 in set one with 12 kills and seven errors before hitting .322 in the contest with 57 kills and 19 errors. Both teams played stellar defense at the net with 9.0 blocks apiece and each team had five service aces but the Red Raiders edged the Chargers in digs 42-41 and held a 54-44 advantage in assists.

Keely Woods was the only Charger to reach double figures in kills with 13 and Emily Sanburg was second with nine K’s. Victoria Gonzalez had seven kills, followed by Kiaya Alderson, Toni Beckand Courtney Schafer with four kills apiece. Laura Barry paced the team in assists with 22 and Delaney Meyer was next in the lineup with 16 helpers. Katie Berg led the team in aces with three and tied with Breanne Hankins for the team lead in assists with 11 each. Alderson had a team-high five blocks.

The Red Raiders were led by Anna Kiel in kills with 16 and Makenzie Fink was second with 10 K’s. Lacey Wacker dished out 49 assists and Josie Blankespoor had six blocks.

Briar Cliff will face another top 25 opponent on Friday evening with a road trip to Crete, Nebraska to face No. 23 Doane. Opening serve between the Chargers and Tigers is slated for 7:30 p.m.