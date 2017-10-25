Briar Cliff Enters Season 18th in Coaches’ Poll

The Briar Cliff men’s basketball team will enter the 2017-18 season ranked as the 18th team in the nation after the release of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll. The Chargers received 132 total points after going 26-8 overall last season and advanced to the NAIA National Tournament for the third straight season.

Briar Cliff won its second-straight GPAC Regular Season Championship last season with a league record of 14-4. The Cliff was also on the brink of consecutive GPAC tournament titles but fell 95-89 in the GPAC Championship game to Northwestern. The Chargers then made their third-straight trip to the national tournament before falling in the opening round 80-75 to Bellevue. BC was stellar at home last season, going 12-3 at the Newman Flanagan Center.

Returning national champion Union was picked second in the poll with 295 points and two first place votes, while national runner-up Cornerstone was picked as the top team in the nation after going 34-4 overall last season and garnered 311 points and 10 first place votes. Northwestern is the top GPAC team in the poll, ranking fifth with 281 points.

The Chargers open the regular season on October 31 at Waldorf with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. Briar Cliff’s home opener will be November 10 against Friends with a start time of 7:30 p.m. See below to check out the entire top 25 preseason poll.