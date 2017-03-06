Briar Cliff Drops Twinbill at Friends

The Briar Cliff softball team dropped both games of Monday’s doubleheader at Friends with a 12-9 loss in game one and a 10-0 loss in five innings in game two. The losses dropped the Chargers to 4-11 on the season, while the Falcons improved to 11-4 this year.

Friends took an early 1-0 lead in game one with one run in the first inning but Briar Cliff responded with three runs in the top of the second inning to lead 3-1. The Falcons put up five more runs in the bottom of the second inning to lead 6-3 after two innings of play but Ashley Del Alto tied the game up with one swing of the bat in the bottom of the third with a three run shot to score herself, Summer Williams and Sydney Corcoran and even the game at 6-6. BC would take a 7-6 lead in the top of the fourth Williams scored off a Corcoran single but Friends would score twice in the fifth to pull ahead 8-7. The back-and-fourth game continued in the sixth inning when the Chargers scored twice to move back ahead by a score of 9-8 but the Falcons tacked on four runs in the bottom of the sixth and held BC scoreless in the seventh to hold on for the 12-9 win.

Corcoran was a perfect 4-4 at the dish for the Chargers in the game with one RBI and three runs scored. The Cliff had 11 hits as a team with Brenna Oliver and Ashley Del Alto both notching two hits and three Chargers had one hit in the game. Del Alto’s led the team in RBI with three thanks to her homer and Corcoran and Williams both had a team leading three runs scored. Summer Williams suffered the loss for the Chargers in her 4.0 innings pitched.

The Charger offense couldn’t keep their bats hot in game two, being outhit 12-4 and outscored 10-0. Briar Cliff also had three errors and Friends made no errors. The Falcons scored twice in the first inning and one more in the third to lead 3-0 and then erupted for seven runs in the fifth to put the mercy rule into effect.

Del Alto, Brooke French, Mikaela Rodriguez and Nicole Romero all had one hit for the Chargers with Romero notching a double. Ciara Dotzler suffered the loss for the Cliff, pitching 4.1 innings and having one strikeout.

Briar Cliff is now off until Thursday when it visits Sterling for a doubleheader with game one set for 2 p.m.