Briar Cliff Downs Dordt In Baseball Doubleheader

The Briar Cliff baseball team visited Dordt Friday afternoon and posted victories in both games. The Chargers won game one 8-5 and were victorious in game two 4-3. Briar Cliff improves to 11-19 overall and 4-4 in the GPAC, while Dordt slips to 9-14 overall and 2-4 in league games.

In game one, the Chargers jumped out to a 6-0 lead midway through the fourth inning. Tyler Vanderham helped the Cliff to their first score when he singled to left field to score Brady Harpenau in the second inning. A Ryan Welsh sacrifice fly scored Brogan Secrist to start the BC scoring explosion in the fouth inning. Jeff Hackenmueller singled to score Harpenau, Logan Adam drove in Hagan Samson with a single and Peyton Griesert singled to left field to score both Ray Rude and Logan Adam to cap off the explosive fourth inning for BC. Dordt answered with a four run fourth inning of their own to bring the score to 6-4. Welsh found home plate off a Hackenmueller single in the top of the fifth and the Defenders answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the fifth inning to bring the score to 7-5. Samson homered on his first bat of the eighth inning to put the first game away for the Blue and Gold. The Defenders outhit the Chargers 11-9 in game one.

Welsh and Hackenmueller were the best hitters for BC, both notching two hits in the contest. Griesert, Harpenau, Vanderham, Samson and Adam were each credited with a hit. Griesert and Hackenmueller shared the team-lead in RBI both with two apiece, trailed by Welsh, Vanderham, Samson and Adam with a RBI. Harpenau and Samson each scored two runs, while Secrist, Welsh, Rude and Adam all reached home base once in the contest. Tyler Delperdang picked up the W on the mound, striking out three batters and giving up nine hits and five runs (all earned) in four innings of work.

Game two saw the lead change hands on three occasions and the Cliff outhit Dordt 9-4. Carter Ludwig helped the Chargers set the tone, scoring in the first inning off a wild pitch to give BC the early 1-0 lead. Ludwig helped Briar Cliff extend their lead to 2-0 in the third inning, this time scoring off a Harpenau single. Dordt found the scoreboard for the first time in the third inning and then created a run in both the fifth and sixth inning to give the Defenders the 3-2 lead going into the seventh inning. Jory Boynton tied the score for BC when he homered over the center field fence on a 0-0 count. Ludwig scored the game-winning run off a Secrist single in the top of the seventh inning. Both teams went scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings to give the Chargers the 4-3 win.

Andrew Stover propelled the Blue and Gold to victory in game two, pitching a complete game and striking out seven batters, while only surrendering four hits and three runs (two earned). Ludwig was dominant, scoring three runs to go with two hits to lead the offense. Welsh also accounted for two hits, while Hom, Secrist, Harpenau, Boynton and Adam each had one hit. Secrist, Harpenau and Boynton each had a RBI.

Briar Cliff will travel to Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday for a conference doubleheader. Opening pitch between the Chargers and Tigers is slated for 1 p.m.