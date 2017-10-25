Briar Cliff defeats Mount Marty on road

The Briar Cliff women’s volleyball team won 3-1 in Yankton, South Dakota Wednesday night against Mount Marty. The win pushed the Chargers to 17-7 overall and 7-7 in conference play, while the Lancers dropped to 8-17 overall and 1-13 in the GPAC.

BC dropped the first set 20-25 to Mount Marty but the Chargers roared back with three-straight set victories by scores of 25-17, 25-14 and 25-20 for the 3-1 win. The Cliff held Mount Marty to a hitting percentage of .159 with 41 kills and 19 errors on 138 attacks, compared to the Chargers hitting .273 with 61 kills and 22 errors on 143 attacks. BC also held major advantages in assists (60-37) and digs (70-54) and also had an 11.0-9.0 edge in blocks.

Four Chargers made their way into double-digits in kills with Toni Beck pacing the team with 13, followed by Courtney Schafer with 12, Melissa Ditter chipped in 11 and Keely Woods had 10 K’s. Laura Barry and Delaney Meyer combined for 52 assists with 27 and 25 helpers, respectively. Breanne Hankins piled up a team-high 15 digs, with Katie Berg adding 14 digs and Barry had a double-double with 10 digs to go with her 27 assists. Kiaya Alderson had a team leading six blocks, trailed by Olivia Tomlin and Ditter with four rejections apiece.

Mount Marty was led in kills by Elizabeth Watchorn with 12 and Laura Cattle and Rachel Reiff both chipped in 11 K’s. Lindsey Jaixen had 35 assists and Maura Lynse recorded 22 assists.

Briar Cliff will be at the Newman Flanagan Center on Saturday afternoon, hosting Concordia at 3 p.m. in the team’s annual Pink Out game. Opening serve between the Chargers and Bulldogs is slated for 3 p.m.