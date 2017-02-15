Briar Cliff and Morningside split

The 18th-ranked Briar Cliff men’s basketball team moved into first place in the GPAC standings with a 95-88 road victory over Morningside on Wednesday night. The win, paired with a loss by Northwestern to Dakota Wesleyan, propelled the Chargers to the top of the conference standings and BC will now play for a chance at its second-straight conference championship on Saturday afternoon at Hastings at 4 p.m. A win by the Chargers seals the championship, while a loss would send them into a three or four team tie for first place. Briar Cliff is now 23-6 overall and 13-4 in league play, while Morningside dropped to 20-8 overall and 10-7 in the GPAC.

Briar Cliff led by one point at the half of the contest with Morningside, heading to the locker room with a 45-44 edge. The Chargers then sealed the win down the stretch, outscoring the Mustangs 50-44 after the break. The game was tied 11 times and there were eight lead changes. Morningside outrebounded the Cliff 36-32, had a 7-12 edge in turnovers and also had an 18-10 advantage in free throws made but all of that was wiped away by the Chargers dropping 17 threes on the Mustangs, compared to Morningside only hitting six shots from long range. BC shot 54.0 percent from the field, 48.6 percent from long range and 71.4 percent from the free throw line, compared to Morningside shooting 47.1 percent from the field, 30.0 percent from 3-point land and 85.7 percent from the charity stripe.

The starting five for the Chargers carried the offense in this one with all five players making their way into double-digits. Shane Graves, Bryan Forbes and Jordan Eisma all poured in 19 points for BC, with Erich Erdman adding 18 points and Jay Wolfe chipped in 10 points. Eisma and Forbes both nearly had double-doubles with both players pulling down eight rebounds to go with their 19 points. Erdman dished out five assists with Graves adding four helpers and Forbes had two blocks and two steals. Forbes hit four shots from long range, while Graves, Eisma and Erdman all added three triples.

Tyler Borchers was the leading scorer for the Mustangs with 22 points and posted a double-double with 13 rebounds as well. Ryan Tegtmeier added 13 points, Bryce Koch had 12 points and Alex Borchers was also in double figures with 11 points.

The Briar Cliff women’s basketball team fell 84-72 at No. 8 Morningside Wednesday evening. The loss drops the Chargers to 14-15 overall and 8-11 in the GPAC, while the Mustangs improve to 22-7 and 13-6 in league play.

Briar Cliff scored the opening bucket, but Morningside scored 47 seconds later and would not relinquish the lead after that point. The Chargers forced 26 Mustang turnovers and converted them into 21 points off of turnovers, while Morningside created 17 Briar Cliff turnovers and exchanged them for 18 points. The Mustangs won the statistical categories of rebounds (52-34), assists (20-10) and second chance points (17-15). The Chargers earned the advantage in steals (19-11). Briar Cliff shot 36.5 percent from the field, 31.8 percent from downtown and 73.3 percent from the charity stripe, compared to Morningside going 46.8 percent from the floor, 34.5 percent from distance and 66.7 percent from the free throw line.

Kailey Burke led the Cliff in scoring with 18 points, followed by Taylor Wagner netting 17, Alyssa Carley chipping in 15 and Erin Grimshaw adding 11. Julie Targy cleaned the glass with eight rebounds and Burke notched seven boards. Wagner dished out three assists, while Targy created five steals and Kylee Hickman forced four turnovers. Burke rejected two shots.

Lauren Lehmkuhl led all scorers with 21 points. Madison Braun was the second best scorer for the Mustangs with 19 points, trailed by Lexi Ackerman with 14 and Rachelle Housh with 10. Lehmkuhl pulled down 15 boards and Ackerman paced the offense with five assists. Bruan was credited with three steals in the contest.

Briar Cliff will travel to No. 10 Hastings on Saturday. Tip-off between the Chargers and Broncos is scheduled for 2 p.m.