Boys Basketball Sub-District Pairings Released

BY Jeff Axtell | February 14, 2017
The 2017 Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Sub-District Pairings for Classes C-1 through D-2 were released on Tuesday.

Click Here to View Pairings 

