Blanke Boosts Raiders to Victory

Freshman Payton Blanke (pictured #44) scored a season-high 24 points and hauled in a season-high 18 rebounds as Central Community College ran past Midland JV, 85-73.

“Payton played fantastic,” said CCC head coach Mike Kroupa. “She really crashed hard and gave us multiple opportunities. That effort will help us finish the season strong.”

The first half of the game was close as the Warriors trailed by two after the first quarter and led by one at halftime, 36-35. In the second half, the Raiders moved ahead by five after three quarters, 58-53, before taking control in the final quarter. CCC outrebounded Midland JV, 58-43.

“As a team, we had a slow start, but we really picked up the defensive pressure in the third quarter,” said Kroupa. “That was the difference.”

Three other CCC players finished in double figures. Teisha Snyder scored 21 points, while Autumn Jones logged 16 points. Maddy Wolfe chipped in 11 points.

The win gives the Raiders a 10-11 mark on the season. Up next, CCC will travel to Northeast Community College in Norfolk for a 6 p.m. contest on Wednesday night. The Raiders lost to the Hawks, 85-73, on Jan. 21 at Raider Fieldhouse. Northeast is 23-2 on the year following a 98-45 win over Doane JV on Monday night.