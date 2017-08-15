Blackshirts Brings Confidence in 3-4 Scheme

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska football team practiced for just over two hours on Tuesday outside the Hawks Championship Center on the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fields in full pads and helmets.

Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco addressed the media after practice, commenting on the previous scrimmages and the defense’s improvement.

“Everything is positive,” Diaco said. “Every coach is improving. Every player on defense is getting better. We’re a work in progress. We have a whole bunch of players that have never participated in the games but they’re getting ready. They’re working, they’re giving everything they possibly have to give. They are really embracing that and coming to work. No one is disappointed.”

Diaco touched on the uniqueness of the new defensive scheme and how it will bring a sound defense.

“We’re on our own system,” Diaco said. “We built it and 3-4 is a component and a building block and a piece. Like all strong foundations there are other pieces. We’re pleased with where we’re at as it relates to the[installation]. We are about players and players playing the plays. If we can care for each other really well and be fundamentally sound as a position, as a player and then ultimately as a sound defense with our principles, we believe we can defend.”

Coach Diaco mentioned the vital roles of the defensive staff on games days. Diaco will be in the press box relying on the defensive staff on the sideline for communication.

“The defensive staff will [work] to perform at a high level on game day,” Diaco said. “Everybody has a role. We practice those roles. We don’t just talk about the roles. Everybody knows what the roles are in detail and we’llpractice several instances of those roles being executed.”

On sophomore Caleb Lightbourn, Diaco sees improvement and discipline.

“He’s (Caleb Lightbourn) becoming more consistent,” Diaco said. “He’s maturing. He takes accountability more and is coachable. He really spends time inspecting his movement and the things that went wrong. [He]spends time and discipline trying to [make a habit of] his movements. You don’t want to have a lot of moving parts. So you try to duplicate the same thing over and over again. He’s very critical of that sweet spot, that movement that he needs to be in that grove. We’re working hard at it and he is to.”

Diaco discusses his thoughts on the linebackers’ confidence and how it is built.

“You’d be hopeful that a completive mindset is being built that’s real,” Diaco said. “Not false bravado, not fake nonsense, but one that’s real. You work, you do the work, you put the work in and you prepare yourself to try to create an environment that the contest is going to be like and you perform – it should build confidence. Playing in a game is what really becomes a catalyst for this positive spiral upward of habit, preparation, expectation, mindset, confidence and on and on up.”

The Huskers are back on the practice field on Wednesday morning as they wrap up their last before school starts