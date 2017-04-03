Binger Tabbed League Pitcher of the Week

OMAHA, Neb. – Junior right-hander Corey Binger was named Summit League Pitcher of the Week for his performance March 27 – April 2, the conference office announced Monday.

Binger (3-4) earned his third career pitcher-of-the-week honor and his first this season after collecting his third win on the year last Friday. The Victoria, Minn., native hurled a complete-game shutout over North Dakota State, issuing no walks with three strikeouts over seven innings and surrendering just two hits over seven innings.

Chris Tschida of Western Illinois joins Binger as Summit League Player of the Week.