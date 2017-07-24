Big Ten Media Days Set For Chicago

Big Ten football media days get underway today in Chicago. Coaches and players from Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan State, Maryland, Iowa and Ohio State will all be on hand. Wisconsin led by head coach Paul Chryst is the overwhelming favorite to repeat in the West, whereas in the East division, Ohio State is the preseason favorite to win the East, but Penn State and Michigan will also be strong contenders. Nebraska will be on hand on Tuesday for its chance to meet the media. The Rural Radio Network will have coverage this week from Chicago.