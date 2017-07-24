class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249715 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Big Ten Friday Night Games Will Continue

BY Jayson Jorgensen | July 24, 2017
Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany spoke to the Media (Monday) to help kickoff the activities at Big Ten Football media days. This off season the Big Ten created a stir by announcing that it would start playing regular season games on Friday nights, a night normally reserved for high school football. The Rural Radio Network’s Jayson Jorgensen asked the commissioner about the push back the league has received on this issue.


Michigan and Penn State have said they won’t participate. Northwestern was supposed to play two games this season, but complained and got both changed. Nebraska plays at Illinois this season on Sept. 29, a Friday. In the future, Delany said, he expects just two Friday games per year beyond Labor Day weekend, with as much as 10 months notice for schools to prepare.

