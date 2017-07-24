Big Ten Friday Night Games Will Continue

Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany spoke to the Media (Monday) to help kickoff the activities at Big Ten Football media days. This off season the Big Ten created a stir by announcing that it would start playing regular season games on Friday nights, a night normally reserved for high school football. The Rural Radio Network’s Jayson Jorgensen asked the commissioner about the push back the league has received on this issue.

http://media.ruralradio.co/wordpress/2017/07/dealaney-on-fridays.mp3

Michigan and Penn State have said they won’t participate. Northwestern was supposed to play two games this season, but complained and got both changed. Nebraska plays at Illinois this season on Sept. 29, a Friday. In the future, Delany said, he expects just two Friday games per year beyond Labor Day weekend, with as much as 10 months notice for schools to prepare.