BY midlandathletics.com | February 8, 2017
Berg named GPAC Wrestler of the Week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced on Wednesday their weekly wrestling award winner for January 30-February 5, 2017.

Midland University’s David Berg has been named the GPAC Wrestler of the week for the second time this season and third time in his career.

Berg, a sophomore from West Point, Nebraska, went 4-0 last week to win the 133 lbs. weight class at the Sioux City Open.

Berg is ranked No. 8 in his weight class and improved to 30-5 overall this season.

The Warriors return to the mats on Saturday, February 18 at the NAIA North Regional Qualifier.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
