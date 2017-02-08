Berg named GPAC Wrestler of the Week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced on Wednesday their weekly wrestling award winner for January 30-February 5, 2017.
Midland University’s David Berg has been named the GPAC Wrestler of the week for the second time this season and third time in his career.
Berg, a sophomore from West Point, Nebraska, went 4-0 last week to win the 133 lbs. weight class at the Sioux City Open.
Berg is ranked No. 8 in his weight class and improved to 30-5 overall this season.
The Warriors return to the mats on Saturday, February 18 at the NAIA North Regional Qualifier.