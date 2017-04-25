Bellevue edges Midland

FREMONT, Neb. – No. 4 Bellevue University rallied for a 4-3 victory over (RV) Midland University on a blustery Monday evening at Moller Field. The Bruins erased a one-run deficit in the seventh inning for its 36th win in their last 37 ballgames.

Tanner Bos drove in all three runs for the Warriors in the loss.

The Bruins led 2-0 after two innings and held the advantage until a two-out double by Bos knotted the score in the bottom of the fourth frame.

Bos proceeded to give Midland a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI-groundout.

The Warriors lead was short-lived however, as Riley Baasch launched a 3-1 pitch with two outs deep and gone through the wind to left center field. Baasch’s two-run homer was enough for starting pitcher Reid Feeley (7-0) and the Bruin bullpen.

Midland threatened in the bottom of the ninth inning, putting two runners on with no out, but Max Dwyer secured his eighth save of the season while ending the Warrior threat.

Despite pitching well in relief, Dillon Cotner (2-3) was charged with the loss. He allowed two runs on three hits over 3.2 IP.

Daylon Owens earned a no decision in his start. Owens allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits over 4.0 IP in his first appearance in nearly two weeks.

Conlon McKenzie extended his hitting streak to seven games with a pair of hits and Bryan Smith went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Midland falls to 34-16 in its final non-conference game of the year while Bellevue improves to 43-7.

The Warriors conclude their conference slate with a four-game home series against Doane University on Friday and Saturday. Midland enters the weekend atop the GPAC standings and is seeking the regular season title for the second straight year.