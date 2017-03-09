BC Splits with Sterling

The Briar Cliff softball team was in Sterling, Kansas on Thursday for a doubleheader with Sterling as the Chargers dropped game one on the day 4-3 to the Warriors and won game two 2-1. Briar Cliff improved to 5-12 on the season, while the Warriors slipped to 11-11.

The two teams battled through a scoreless three innings in game one before Briar Cliff broke the scoring drought in the top of the fourth inning with one run when Brooke French scored on a passed ball. Sterling bounced back with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to lead 3-1 after four complete innings. The Chargers would tie the game in the top of the sixth with two runs to make the score 3-3. Ashley Del Alto doubled to begin the inning and Elise Berg came in to pinch run for Del Alto and Mikaela Rodriguez later doubled to score Berg. Rodriguez would score the game-tying run off a single by Bailee Meyer but the Warriors would score the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth to lead 4-3 and then held the Cliff scoreless in the seventh for the victory.

The Chargers had six hits in the game with Rodriguez leading the team with two, followed by Danielle Ishii, Del Alto, French and Meyer with one hit apiece. Rodriguez and Meyer both had a RBI, while Berg, French and Rodriguez all scored one run. Summer Williams threw 3.1 innings and had four strikeouts but Ciara Dotzler was tagged with the loss in her 2.2 innings pitched and one K.

In game two, Williams scored in the top of the first inning off a Del Alto double to give Briar Cliff the early 1-0 lead. Sterling would knot the score up at 1-1 after the first inning. Bailey Nichols scored the game-winning run in the second inning when the Warriors dropped a fly ball.

The Cliff notched eight hits in game two with Williams and Del Alto both creating two hits. Ishii, Rodriguez, Gemma Perez and Nichols each had one hit in the contest. Del Alto had the lone RBI for BC, while Williams and Nichols both scored. Williams was the winning pitcher, throwing all seven innings and had five strikeouts to go with five hits and one run (earned). Byanka Diosdado suffered the loss in the circle, giving up two hits and one run (earned) to go with one K.

Briar Cliff will be in action again on Friday, competing in the McPherson Tournament. BC will face McPherson at 10 a.m. and Tabor at 12 p.m.