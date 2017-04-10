BC Notches Sunday Split

Briar Cliff’s baseball team went on the road Sunday and picked up a conference split with Midland as the Chargers won game one 7-1 and the Warriors bounced back with a 12-2 victory in seven innings in game two. The Cliff is now 12-24 overall and 5-9 in the GPAC this season, while Midland sits at 27-12 overall and 9-5 in league play.

The game one victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Chargers as BC got on the board early, scoring once in the top of the first inning and added two more runs to lead 3-0 after two innings of play. Briar Cliff’s next score came in the fifth inning to make the game 4-0 until Midland scored once in the bottom of the fifth to make it 4-1 in favor of BC. The Chargers put the game away in the seventh inning, scoring three times to seal the 7-1 win. Jacob Hom scored the first run of the game off a single by Brady Harpenau and Logan Adam extended the Charger lead in the top of the second with a solo homer to left field. Michael Wagaman put BC up 3-0 with a single that plated Ryan Welsh. Hom would score again in the top of the fifth inning off a single by Brogan Secrist and he also started the scoring in the top of the seventh, scoring on a wild pitch. Adam singled on a bunt to score Secrist and boost the lead to 6-1 and Harpenau provided the final score of the game on a balk to lock up the 7-1 win.

Briar Cliff had nine hits in the win with Welsh and Adam leading the way with two hits apiece, followed by Wagaman, Hom, Secrist, Harpenau and David Thomas with one hit each. Adam recorded a team high two RBI and Hom accounted for three of the team’s seven runs. Zayne Mowen earned the win in 4.2 innings of work with two strikeouts and only three hits allowed and Nicholas Cole also pitched 2.1 innings for BC with one K and two hits allowed.

In game two the Warriors were the ones who got off to a hot start, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning, followed by one in the second, tow in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and one more in the seventh inning to record the 12-2 win. Both of Briar Cliff’s runs came in the top of the fifth inning when Harpenau hit a bases-loaded single to score Welsh and Thomas. Matt Wesselmann suffered the loss for the BC pitching staff, going 3.1 with one K.

BC recorded four in the loss with Welsh, Wagaman, Harpenau and Jeff Hackenmueller having one hit apiece. Harpenau had two RBI with Welsh and Thomas scoring once each.

Briar Cliff will be back on the diamond on Thursday, hosting Doane at Bishop Mueller Field in a conference doubleheader with game one beginning at 1 p.m.