Briar Cliff Drops Two to Dakota Wesleyan

The Briar Cliff softball team dropped both games of Thursday’s home doubleheader against Dakota Wesleyan with the Tigers winning by scores of 2-1 and 5-1. The losses dropped the Chargers to 8-23 overall and 2-10 in the GPAC, while the Tigers improved to 14-27 overall and 4-6 in conference play.

Briar Cliff took the lead in game one in the bottom of the second inning when Mikaela Rodriguez scored on a passed ball to put the Chargers up 1-0. A pitchers dual ensued after that between Summer Williams and Sierra Haage with the two keeping shutting down the opposing team’s offense. The game stayed 1-0 in favor of BC until the top of the seventh inning when Elise Sutherland hit a two-run homer for DWU to put the Tigers up 2-1. Haage then kept the Cliff from scoring in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the 2-1 win.

Williams suffered the loss in the game with one strikeout in 7.0 innings pitched, while Haage got the win in 7.0 innings of work with one K as well. The Chargers had seven hits in the game, led by Rodriguez with two. Danielle Ishii, Summer Williams, Ashley Del Alto, Bailee Meyer and Bailey Nichols all had one hit apiece for BC.

Game two saw the Tigers jump out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning and ran away with the 5-1 win with the lone Charger run coming in the bottom of the third inning when Ashley Del Alto doubled to drive in Brenna Oliver. Ciara Dotzler was tagged with the loss in game two, going 2.0 innings with one strikeout and Williams provided relief for 5.0 innings with one K as well.

BC again had seven hits in the loss with Nicole Romero pacing the team at the dish with three hits. Oliver, Williams, Del Alto and Gemma Perez all notched one hit for the Cliff.

Briar Cliff will return to the diamond on Tuesday with a road doubleheader at Mount Marty. Game one between the Chargers and Lancers is set for 5 p.m.