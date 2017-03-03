BC Downs Mount Mercy

The Briar Cliff men’s volleyball team posted a 3-1 victory over Mount Mercy on Friday night at the Newman Flanagan Center. The win sent the Chargers to 7-8 overall on the season, while the Mustangs dropped to 1-16 this year.

BC took set one 25-20 before Mount Mercy bounced back with a 25-22 win in set two. The Chargers then responded by taking sets three and four by scores of 25-10 and 25-17. Briar Cliff hit .264 in the contest with 49 kills and 20 errors on 110 attacks while holding Mount Mercy to a swing percentage of .050 with 34 kills and 28 errors on 119 attacks. BC also had advantages in assists (48-29), service aces (8-5), digs (49-38) and blocks (7.0-4.0). Briar Cliff highlighted the match by hitting .667 in set three with 15 kills and only one error on 21 attacks.

Peyton Schirman paced the Chargers with 15 kills, followed by Nate Saksa with nine, Nic Jenca with eight and David Barrett and Karson Cruz both had seven K’s. Enrique Barajas accounted for 44 of the team’s 48 assists and also had seven digs and two kills. Jenca had a team-high 13 digs and also led BC in service aces with three. Austin Gothier was also in double figures in digs with 10. David Barrett had a team leading five blocks, followed by Saksa with three.

Nikola Stoimenov led Mount Mercy in kills with 12 and Matt Belling was second with eight K’s. Bobby Muller had 25 assists.

Briar Cliff will be off until March 17 when it hosts Graceland at the Newman Flanagan Center at 7:30 p.m.