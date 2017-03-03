BC Defeats Southwestern, Falls to York

The Briar Cliff softball team split its two games at the Friends Tournament on Friday, defeating Southwestern 6-5 in its first matchup and falling to York 10-8 in game two. The split moved the Chargers to 3-7 on the young season.

Briar Cliff outhit Southwestern 12-5 in its 6-5 win, helping the team overcome five errors in the contest with Southwestern committing four miscues. The Chargers scored one run in the first inning and another in the second before the Moundbuilders scored three runs in the bottom of the second and two more in the bottom of the third to build a 5-2 lead after three complete. BC saw its bats come alive in the fourth and fifth innings with two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth to retake the lead at 6-5 and the pitching staff would shutout Southwestern the rest of the way.

Brenna Oliver was the top Charger at the dish, racking up three hits in the game, while Danielle Ishii, Bailee Meyer and Sydney Crocoran all had two hits and Summer Williams, Madison Deane and Bailey Nichols each notched one hit. Corcoran had a team-high two RBI, followed by Ishii, Williams and Deane with one RBI. Nichols and Williams both scored twice and Ishii and Oliver scored once apiece. Ciara Dotzler and Summer Williams both pitched for the Cliff with Dotzler notching the win in 4.1 innings of work and both pitchers had one strikeout on the day.

Game two saw the Cliff drop a tough decision to York by a final score of 10-8. Both teams scored two runs in the first inning and the Panthers scored one in the top of the second before the Chargers poured on three runs in the second to lead 5-3 after two innings of play. York would do the rest of its damage in the third and fourth innings with five runs in the third and two more runs in the fourth to take a 10-5 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning. BC would score twice in the fourth to make the score 10-7 and the Cliff added another run in the sixth before sputtering and falling 10-8. Both teams had 15 hits in the game and the Chargers had three errors, compared to five by the Panthers.

Oliver again led the Chargers in hits with four, trailed by Williams with three and Deane and Nichols both notched two hits. Williams recorded three of the team’s seven RBI, with Deane driving in two runs and Nicole Romero and Meyer both had one RBI. Oliver and Williams both scored three runs in the game and Ishii and Brooke French both crossed the plate once.

Briar Cliff will play three more games as part of the Friends tournament on Saturday, facing Ottawa at 11 a.m., Bacone at 3 p.m. and Bethel at 7 p.m.