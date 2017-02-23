Ballinger First Team All-NSIC, Maggie Schulte Second Team All-NSIC

For the second straight season, Paige Ballinger and Maggie Schulte represent Wayne State College on the All-Northern Sun Conference Women’s Basketball Team as the juniors were repeat First Team and Second Team selections announced today by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Ballinger, a 6-1 junior center from Pender (Pender HS), collected First Team All-NSIC honors for a second straight season after leading Wayne State College in scoring at 14.5 points per game overall. She ranked 11th in the league in scoring, was seventh in field goal percentage (.498) and led the NSIC in blocked shots per contest at 2.6. She scored her 1,000th career point Wednesday evening in the first round of the NSIC Sanford Health Tournament with a game-high 22 points in the Wildcats’ 85-61 win over Bemidji State.

In 22 NSIC games this season, Ballinger accounted for 14.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 77 percent at the charity stripe. She ranked 11th in NSIC play in scoring, 10th in field goal percentage and first in blocked shots per game.

Schulte, a 6-0 junior forward from Wynot (Wynot HS), earned Second Team All-NSIC honors for a second straight season after averaging 12.0 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game this season. She ranked fifth in the NSIC in free throw percentage (.855), making 100 of 117 this season, eighth in defensive rebounds per game (5.4) and 16th in overall rebounding (6.3 per game). Schulte recorded her 1,000th career point on Saturday evening with 24 points and 10 rebounds in a 67-63 home win over Winona State.

In 22 NSIC games this season, Schulte averaged 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds a contest. She was third in NSIC games in free throw percentage (.903), ninth in defensive rebounds per game (5.5) and 16th in rebounding.

Wayne State College is 22-6 on the season and finished second in the NSIC South with a 16-6 league mark this season. The Wildcats defeated Bemidji State Wednesday evening 85-61 in the opening round of the NSIC Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament and now face Minnesota Duluth Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.